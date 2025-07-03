Mercedes Mone Retains AEW TBS Title For 18th Time In 1000th Career Match On Dynamite

Moné entered the ropes of a professional wrestling ring for the thousandth time to defend her beloved TBS title against Mina Shirakawa in the opening match of Wednesday's"AEW Dynamite 300" event, and the match could not have gone any better, as Moné walked out of Ontario still the AEW TBS Champion.

As soon as the bell rang, the veteran Moné pumped the brakes on Shirakawa's offense with some cruel stomps. A series of roll-up attempts followed before the two held a back-and-forth exchange. Moné tossed Shirakawa out of the ring to taunt the ringside "Timeless" Toni Storm, who stared forward, unblinking, as Moné mockingly rolled herself on the canvas.

Moné and Shirakawa exchanged submissions soon after, with Shirakawa's Figure Four Leglock causing notable damage. The two women rolled out of the ring mid-leglock, and Storm watched as her All In opponent held onto her knee in pain. Shirakawa scored several blows on the outside, and while Moné staged a comeback with a Meteora, "The CEO's" knee continued to plague her.

Shirakawa targeted Moné's knee with another Figure Four, but a rope break saved Moné's match. A stiff roundhouse kick to the back of Moné's neck allowed for Shirakawa to hit a Glamorous Driver for a near fall. Moné responded with two brutal Lungblowers, but was only able to secure the pinfall after capturing Shirakawa with an inside cradle. Shirakawa's cries broke Storm from her stupor, and the champion rushed the ring to confront Moné. Moné made short work of both Shirakawa and Storm, and ended the segment by greedily licking frosting from Storm's ringside cake.

With her victory, Moné is set to continue her AEW TBS Championship reign, which currently clocks in at over 400 days. Moné is due to challenge Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship in just 10 days at All In: Texas.