Tony Khan Talks Possibility Of Toni Storm Vs. Mercedes Mone Main-Eventing AEW All In

All Elite Wrestling is still looking for its first-ever women's pay-per-view main event after many fans weren't happy with AEW President Tony Khan's decision to not have Mariah May and "Timeless" Toni Storm take the spot with their "Hollywood Ending" match at Revolution back in March. After TBS Champion, and undefeated AEW star, Mercedes Mone's victory in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament at Double or Nothing, Khan addressed the possibility of "The CEO" and "Timeless" Toni Storm getting the main event of All In Texas during the post-show press conference early Monday morning.

"It could potentially be possible," Khan said. "Of course, we also had 'Hangman' versus Mox already proclaimed here also, which is also a great main event. I think we have great options for that show. But certainly two great Owen Hart Foundation winners and two great world championship matches as it stands right now on the table... They're both great, great matches. We have great options and the whole show is going to be fantastic, start to finish. I think it's going to be a great All In and both matches are great options."

Fans thought Marina Shafir and Willow Nightingale would be the first women in the main event of an AEW pay-per-view in the Anarchy in the Arena match until Will Ospreay announced on "AEW Dynamite" ahead of Double or Nothing that he and Adam Page would be closing out the show.

AEW All In will emanate from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on July 12. As of this writing, only the two world championship matches have been set for the event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.