Why Bully Ray Says Seth Rollins' WWE Faction 'Still Doesn't Feel Right'

Ever since the faction came together over the course of the spring, Bully Ray has had issues with the new group led by Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Bully wasn't thrilled that Bronson Reed joined the stable without much of an explanation on how he got over his hatred of Rollins, and he hasn't enjoyed the black suit and sunglasses aesthetic shared by Reed and Bron Breakker.

Though he did appreciate the segment involving the group on Monday's "WWE Raw," Bully's opinion hadn't changed regarding their usefulness for Rollins. He acknowledged on "Busted Open Radio" that his early issues could have been growing pains as the faction establishes itself, but they've since had enough time to get things together.

"It still doesn't feel right," Bully said. "I still feel like Bronson and Bron are background to Seth."

Bully believes that the two newer stars could be utilized better, but they are still benefiting through their association with Rollins. Things could improve if Breakker and Reed take a step to the forefront, but the WWE Hall of Famer still wants an explanation for why Rollins trusts Reed following their feud last year.

"It's simple, how you can tie up that loose end," Bully continued. "You see Seth say to Bronson Reed, 'I want you to do to so-and-so ... what you tried to do to me. And what you tried to do to me is why I want you by my side, and not against me.'"

Early on during their 2024 rivalry, one segment saw Reed deliver six of his Tsunami finishers to Rollins, which is what Bully wants to see referenced on TV. The two would go on to trade wins back and forth, with Rollins triumphing in their first bout before Reed won the rematch. Reed would later get injured during the WWE Survivor Series WarGames match before returning as an ally to Rollins, Heyman, and Breakker.