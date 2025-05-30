Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Discuss Bronson Reed In Rollins WWE Stable Despite Attack
With "Big" Bronson Reed now by their side, the unit of Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker seem firmly poised to take over the landscape of WWE. The problem? A number of fans and pundits have been left confused as to why Reed aligned with Rollins in the first place, given their heated feud that ignited with the former brutalizing the latter with a half-dozen Tsunamis last year.
According to Heyman on "WWE Raw," Reed proved himself to be a violent man, so much so that he laid complete waste to Rollins, the top star in WWE, in one night — something that neither CM Punk nor Roman Reigns had ever managed to do across several years. Moreover, Heyman claimed that WWE had previously deprived Reed of showcasing his true strength. In the eyes of WWE alum Tommy Dreamer, this explanation was "half-assed."
"Even if [Heyman] went out there and said, 'If you're all asking me why, I don't owe you an explanation, you know why? Because I'm a heel'... either don't address it or address it for the sake of 'I'm not telling you,' but don't give me a half explanation," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio" "Why did you do that? 'Well, because...' Because why? Wait, that's not right. Trust me, I think we've all been in those types of arguments."
Bully Ray Plays Devil's Advocate
While still admittedly puzzled as to why Reed is now aligned with Rollins' faction, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes WWE may have fared better by temporarily holding off on an explanation of any kind, especially to keep the mystery lingering.
"We're not going to ignore it, but we didn't have to tell it on Monday," Ray said. "I'm playing devil's advocate first. Knowing the way Paul [Heyman] thinks, he would say, 'Why? Why did I have to tell you on Monday? Why can't I leave you guessing until the time is right to tell you?'"
Wait too long to reveal or never at all, however, and Ray believes WWE would be at risk of offending the fans. "As Triple H said in the press conference months ago, we don't want to insult our fans' intelligence. Well, now you've insulted my intelligence," Ray said, "because I saw Bronson Reed try to break the ribs of Becky Lynch's husband and the father of their daughter and end his career. I want to know why that man is now accepting of the guy who tried to do all these mean, horrible, heelish things. If you never tell me why, then yes, you're wrong."
When co-host Dave LaGreca echoed Dreamer's notion of hearing a half-assed excuse on "Raw," he noted his additional issue with Rollins appearing to be all smiles with Reed, despite Reed's previous attempt to potentially end his in-ring career. Instead, LaGreca thinks Rollins should also be questioning Reed's new alignment with them, to which Ray acknowledged it as a fair point.
Reed himself has since commented on his decision to join Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman, asserting that, together, they will take whatever they want, such as coveted spots on WWE's roster. With the help of Reed and Breakker, Rollins has already secured a spot in the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.