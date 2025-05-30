Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Discuss Bronson Reed In Rollins WWE Stable Despite Attack

While still admittedly puzzled as to why Reed is now aligned with Rollins' faction, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes WWE may have fared better by temporarily holding off on an explanation of any kind, especially to keep the mystery lingering.

"We're not going to ignore it, but we didn't have to tell it on Monday," Ray said. "I'm playing devil's advocate first. Knowing the way Paul [Heyman] thinks, he would say, 'Why? Why did I have to tell you on Monday? Why can't I leave you guessing until the time is right to tell you?'"

Wait too long to reveal or never at all, however, and Ray believes WWE would be at risk of offending the fans. "As Triple H said in the press conference months ago, we don't want to insult our fans' intelligence. Well, now you've insulted my intelligence," Ray said, "because I saw Bronson Reed try to break the ribs of Becky Lynch's husband and the father of their daughter and end his career. I want to know why that man is now accepting of the guy who tried to do all these mean, horrible, heelish things. If you never tell me why, then yes, you're wrong."

When co-host Dave LaGreca echoed Dreamer's notion of hearing a half-assed excuse on "Raw," he noted his additional issue with Rollins appearing to be all smiles with Reed, despite Reed's previous attempt to potentially end his in-ring career. Instead, LaGreca thinks Rollins should also be questioning Reed's new alignment with them, to which Ray acknowledged it as a fair point.

Reed himself has since commented on his decision to join Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman, asserting that, together, they will take whatever they want, such as coveted spots on WWE's roster. With the help of Reed and Breakker, Rollins has already secured a spot in the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.