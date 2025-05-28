Bronson Reed Breaks Silence After Shocking WWE Return At Saturday Night's Main Event.

To the surprise of many, "Big" Bronson Reed returned at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event by aligning himself with the group led by his recent foe, Seth Rollins. Two days later on "WWE Raw," Paul Heyman called out WWE for previously depriving Reed from unleashing his full power in the company. In joining the new faction, however, Heyman vowed that Reed would continue to damage their adversaries, just like he did with CM Punk at SNME. Reed himself has now spoken out about his return, while also taking a page out of The Shield's playbook.

"The beginning. There are a lot of guys quivering right now, knowing their spot will be taken. That's right, we will take whatever we want. Believe that ..." he wrote on X alongside an image of him, Rollins, and Bron Breakker standing over Punk.

Following his shocking comeback, Reed aided Rollins in securing a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank match on "Raw." In his respective qualifier, Rollins took on Sami Zayn and Finn Balor. Thanks to Reed, Zayn was neutralized on the outside. Dominik Mysterio then attempted to help Balor, his Judgment Day stablemate, by sliding a steel chair into the ring. It was Rollins who capitalized, though, by stomping Balor onto the chair for the win.

Reed had previously been sidelined since November after shattering his talus bone in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. As a result, doctors repaired the bone with screws and took out some fragments. Additionally, bone marrow from Reed's hip was put into his foot.