WWE Star Bronson Reed Clarifies Health, WrestleMania Status

Big Bronson Reed suffered an injury at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames after he performed a gnarly splash into the ring during the titular main event match. Initial reports claimed that Reed has suffered a fractured ankle as a result of performing the move; however, the star himself has taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that his injury was far more serious than that.

"Let's clear up some things. Dirt sheets report ankle fracture or injury. I unfortunately smashed my talus bone completely in half, I had it surgically repaired with screws and fragments taken out. Also had some bone marrow taken from my hip and put into my foot," Reed posted. "Now this means I won't be at Raw netflix Premiere, don't expect a rumble surprise, and the biggest loss is no mania."

The star urged his fans to keep up with him on social media going forward and to understand that he's undergone a serious injury and surgery. As such, he will have to deal with long-term ramifications since the injury isn't a mere fracture.

While Reed might not be medically cleared right now, the star has spent a lot of time on social media, where he keeps up with the latest news. According to reports, WWE Legend Hulk Hogan will be making an appearance on the "Raw" Netflix premiere, alongside several other legends. Reed notably caught wind of the report, and took to social media to tease a clash between him and the "Hulkster" down the line.