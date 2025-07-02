Sting Thinks This Adventure May Be Next For AEW's Darby Allin

AEW fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Darby Allin to AEW television following his successful adventure scaling and descending Mount Everest earlier this year. One of Allin's closest friends, and former tag team partner, wrestling legend Sting, recently revealed to Denise Salcedo during an appearance at WrestleVerse Fest that he was in contact with Allin as he was making his way up the treacherous mountain. Sting said he's not surprised that Allin made the journey just fine.

"Darby Allin [was] going to pull it off, for sure. He was in contact with me the whole trip he was up there," Sting said. "He [sent] me a video of him at the top of the mountain... He didn't have any oxygen on when he [sent] me that. But he showed me a panoramic view from the very top of the world and it was just like crystal clear. It looked like he was snow skiing or something. But, this is way beyond that, obviously."

Allin set for an appearance on Discovery Channel's Shark Week for "Sharks Strike Back" on July 24. As for his friend and former tag partner's next adventure, Sting has one thing in mind that could happen for Allin.

"So, what is next for Darby Allin? Who knows, man. Space. The final frontier," he said.

According to Fightful Select, Allin is expected to return to AEW "imminently" and many within the company expect him to make an appearance at All In Texas on July 12. Allin's last match was against Jay White on "AEW Dynamite" in March 2024. He ended up breaking his foot during the match, delaying his climb.

