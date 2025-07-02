WWE's Rhea Ripley Defends Wrestling Fan's AEW Cosplay After Body-Shaming Remarks

On Monday afternoon, Rhea Ripley came to the defence of an AEW fan who was body-shamed after cosplaying "Timeless" Toni Storm and sharing photos online. The images of the fan were specifically posted by a user in the "Internet Wrestling Community," who is no stranger to making hateful remarks towards talent and fans. That said, "Mami" thankfully put the fan in their place by taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) and criticizing their behavior.

"Meanwhile you hide behind a fake profile picture and name to mask your own insecurities. This timeless Toni storm cosplay slaps and she absolutely slays that s**t! Seems like jealously to me."

Ripley has never been shy about using social media to call out fans, as she's often taken issue with many people who have commented on her body transformation over the years. In addition, the former Women's World Champion has also responded to disparaging remarks about her current physical appearance, with fans claiming she has a masculine body and lacks feminine qualities.

Unfortunately many wrestlers and fans are body-shamed online today, with talent such as Sheamus, Eddie Kingston and Kevin Owens having previously been bullied by viewers on social media. Two years ago, Kingston addressed the comments he receives about his body, stating that most fans have never stepped inside a wrestling ring and are unaware of the work he puts in behind the scenes, which is why he doesn't take any criticism personally. Similarly, after Sheamus returned from injury in 2024, fans noticed he had gained weight during his recovery, but the "Celtic Warrior" was unbothered by any negative commentary, admitting that his poor physique at the time was his own fault.