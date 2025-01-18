Sheamus Opens Up About Body-Shaming Comments From WWE Fans

Upon his return to television in 2024 after suffering an injury, Sheamus was noticeably chunkier, which got the attention of many fans since the "Celtic Warrior" has always been more muscular and lean. Fans unfortunately ridiculed the veteran online, and in an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," he was asked whether the comments ever affected him.

"No that's on me, mate," Sheamus admitted. "So I was I was pushing for Mania. I was pushing for that Gunther match at Mania." He then pointed out how much Gunther has transformed physically over the years, and became almost a different person compared to how he was always known, which made him a foe Sheamus felt like needed to face. When the match didn't materialize, he ended up losing motivation and over time, his physique. "I was full on speed towards that. And then once I heard it, once that was kiboshed, yeah, I was like, you know, whatever," he recalled. "So then I just kind of took the foot off the gas, probably drank too many Guinness, enjoyed myself too much."

Sheamus has since regained his physique and looks like the man he was before his injury. While he claims that the disappointment in light of his dream to clash with Gunther was one of the reasons he let himself go, the "Celtic Warrior" admitted that he considered retirement before he began his rehabilitation program.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet' and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.