WWE Star Sheamus Says He Considered Retirement Recently

WWE star Sheamus has been signed to the promotion since 2009, and across his tenure, he's not only been in numerous factions but captured gold on several occasions and even won the Royal Rumble, King of the Ring, and Money in the Bank. In January, Sheamus turned 46, and considering he got married two years ago, retirement wouldn't be too surprising.

Unfortunately, as he revealed in a social media post, it seems like he was almost forced to make the decision two months ago. In August 2023, during Adam Copeland's final WWE match, Sheamus suffered an injury. Based on reports at the time, it seemed like his injury was minor, however, according to Sheamus, his rehab was difficult and he legitimately considered retiring instead. "The road back to the ring is slow, rough and unimaginably painful. Two months ago i thought i was hanging up my boots for good but a lot of doctors, trainers and physios helped get me cleared to do what i love ... fight."

Notably, Sheamus has been ridiculed online due to his physique change, with many fans pointing out how he's lost his formerly chiseled body. The star himself caught wind of the comments and jokingly suggested that he's just "big-boned." However, taking into consideration how bad his injury was and how difficult the rehab has been, it makes sense that he perhaps wasn't able to keep up his prior workout regimen. Only time will tell if the "Celtic Warrior" pushes himself to reattain his cut physique, or is happy simply keeping his new look.

