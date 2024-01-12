Backstage Update On Sheamus' Injury, Projected WWE Return

WWE veteran Sheamus has been out of action with a shoulder injury since August, when he faced Edge (AKA Adam Copeland) in his last match before leaving for AEW. According to various reports, it sounds as though Sheamus could be approaching a return. PWInsider Elite has indicated that there has been "some talk" about Sheamus coming back, though they haven't heard anything definitive. Meanwhile, in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Sheamus is expected back sometime within the next few weeks.

That could mean Sheamus will be ready for a return in the Men's Royal Rumble. This year's event is just a couple of weeks away, taking place on January 27 in St. Petersburg, Florida. So far, five men have declared themself for the big match, including Sheamus' longtime friend and rival Drew McIntyre.

While nothing is certain when it comes to injuries, the Royal Rumble would be an ideal place to bring the former WWE Champion back into the fold. In the year leading up to his injury, Sheamus was picking up quite a lot of steam, starting with his singles match against GUNTHER at WWE Clash at the Castle. Later on, Sheamus faced McIntyre and GUNTHER at WWE WrestleMania 39. The Intercontinental Championship bout was one of the event's highlights, and the entire feud between the Brawling Brutes and Imperium has helped reinvigorate Sheamus' career.

It would be a big surprise if Sheamus somehow pulled out a second Royal Rumble victory and he remains a longshot to win. Thankfully, there are still plenty of potential opponents for the Irish wrestler to lock up with even without a title involved. With WWE WrestleMania 40 just around the corner, it sounds as though Sheamus will likely be healthy enough to participate in some form, and a Royal Rumble return remains a possibility.