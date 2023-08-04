Drew McIntyre Opens Up About Brotherly Relationship With Fellow WWE Star Sheamus
Drew McIntyre has opened up about his long-standing friendship with Sheamus and also touched upon the triple threat match he was a part of at WrestleMania 39 which featured Sheamus and GUNTHER.
The Scottish star spoke to "Under the Ring" recently, where he was asked about his relationship with Sheamus.
"Big brother, little brother is the best way to sum it up," said McIntyre about his friendship with Sheamus. "I think I'll have to stop making the age gags [laughs] because I've made them like ten million times."
McIntyre and Sheamus met in the ring prior to both of them joining WWE, with the duo facing each other in wrestling promotions in Europe. McIntyre was even the best man at Sheamus' wedding that took place last year.
"We've been through everything together, all the ups and downs of life in this industry and any opportunity we get to be together in the ring is awesome because we know we're gonna bring it against everybody, but especially against each other, and GUNTHER's of the same mindset," said the former WWE Champion.
McIntyre on the brutal triple threat match at WrestleMania
Drew McIntyre also revealed in the interview that he and Sheamus had set their hearts on having a singles match against each other at WrestleMania, which they accomplished in a way earlier this year.
"It was awesome to have that triple threat. Sheamus and I always dreamed of the singles match at Mania, and we basically had that, that was the story of the match," said McIntyre.
At WrestleMania 39, GUNTHER put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against both McIntyre and Sheamus, and retained his title in what was a physical, brutal match. McIntyre is happy that he and Sheamus had their WrestleMania moment, even if neither of them could dethrone GUNTHER.
"How the finish came around was our personal issue, Sheamus and I, came to a head so much we were just fighting each other for about 10 straight minutes with the Brogues and Claymores and me diving over the top and beating the hell out of each other, forgetting there's the undefeated Austrian champion in the outside and he slid in, took advantage, won the match as he should have because of the stipulation of a triple threat. So it was cool that we had that time to have that singles match," said the Scotsman.
McIntyre will have another shot at GUNTHER's Intercontinental title at SummerSlam, which is expected to be another hard-hitting match between the two.