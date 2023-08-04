Drew McIntyre Opens Up About Brotherly Relationship With Fellow WWE Star Sheamus

Drew McIntyre has opened up about his long-standing friendship with Sheamus and also touched upon the triple threat match he was a part of at WrestleMania 39 which featured Sheamus and GUNTHER.

The Scottish star spoke to "Under the Ring" recently, where he was asked about his relationship with Sheamus.

"Big brother, little brother is the best way to sum it up," said McIntyre about his friendship with Sheamus. "I think I'll have to stop making the age gags [laughs] because I've made them like ten million times."

McIntyre and Sheamus met in the ring prior to both of them joining WWE, with the duo facing each other in wrestling promotions in Europe. McIntyre was even the best man at Sheamus' wedding that took place last year.

"We've been through everything together, all the ups and downs of life in this industry and any opportunity we get to be together in the ring is awesome because we know we're gonna bring it against everybody, but especially against each other, and GUNTHER's of the same mindset," said the former WWE Champion.