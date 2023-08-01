Drew McIntyre Give WWE Fans A Preview Of SummerSlam 2023 Match Against GUNTHER

Drew McIntyre has given fans a sneak peek as to what they can expect when he faces off against GUNTHER this weekend at SummerSlam.

Ahead of Saturday's SummerSlam show, McIntyre spoke to "Under the Ring," where he said that he and the Intercontinental Champion will beat the "hell out of each other" in the ring.

"We're going to beat the absolute hell out of each other. I know without even thinking about [it] ... I've been thinking of some ideas, I do have some ideas for how it's going to go. It's going to be pretty simple, it's going to be pretty easy to follow for not just our fans but for people watching for the first time who don't understand the cool flips that some of our Superstars like Ricochet do, but they understand people being hit and being hit back," said the former WWE Champion.

The Scotsman also stated that the goal of the match is to top what Sheamus and GUNTHER did at Clash at the Castle last year, as well as the brutal triple threat match between Sheamus, GUNTHER, and McIntyre at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

"That's what GUNTHER and I are specialists at, and I think we're going to take it to another level because, realistically, Sheamus and GUNTHER had that incredible match at Clash [at the Castle], we had to top it at Mania and people were rocking from beginning to end and GUNTHER and I have to top that triple threat match," McIntyre said.

GUNTHER has held the Intercontinental title for a whopping 400+ days and is closing in on The Honky Tonk Man's 454-day reign as the Intercontinental Champion, which is the longest in the history of the prestigious title. Saturday will be the first time that the two stars will face each other in a singles match, with their previous meeting being the aforementioned triple threat match at "The Show of Shows."