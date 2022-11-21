Drew McIntyre Made A Lot Of Jokes About This At Sheamus' Wedding

With WWE star Drew McIntyre preparing to step into the ring(s) alongside the Brawling Brutes at this weekend's Survivor Series: WarGames event, it's only fitting for the Scotsman to share some stories about his friend and fellow "WWE SmackDown" performer Sheamus. During an appearance on Wisconsin 105.7's "The Rick and Cutter Show," McIntyre shared some of the jokes he cracked during the Best Man speech at Sheamus' recent wedding.

When discussing host Cutter's upcoming birthday, McIntyre shared that Sheamus' birthday is coming up as well, and joked that the WWE star would be turning 67. "[You] should've heard my Best Man speech at his wedding," McIntyre said. "I think I had about 19 'old' jokes in it. Rightfully so, he's old as hell." Sheamus is currently 44 years old — 7 years older than McIntyre himself. Rather than just playfilly disparaging his close friend, McIntyre went on to discuss how exciting it is to see Sheamus reinvigorate his career and rise back up the card.

"It's pretty cool to see his resurgence since Clash at the Castle," McIntyre continued. "[He's] kind of finally getting his flowers and respect for everything that he's done and achieved, and the quality matches he brings every single week. It's pretty cool to be back side by side with him." The former WWE World Champion said that while he and Sheamus will be teaming up to take on The Bloodline, the crowd knows that it's possible they could turn on each other and start fighting at any moment given the history between the two characters. Survivor Series: WarGames will take place on Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Along with Sheamus, McIntyre will be teaming up with Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa in the main event.