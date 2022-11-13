WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series

For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.

The November 11 episode of "SmackDown" concluded with a segment that saw The Brawling Brutes interrupt The Bloodline. This marked Sheamus' first appearance since October 21 after he suffered injuries during an attack at the hands of The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. The reunited trio quickly ambushed the ring as The Bloodline was without Zayn for the evening due to "personal" matters.

Since The Bloodline still had the numbers advantage, Drew McIntyre ran down to help even the odds, and the show went off the air in the midst of the brawl. With only two weeks remaining until Survivor Series, it appears WWE is setting up Reigns, Usos, Sikoa, and Zayn to take on McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, and a partner that has yet to be determined. As of this writing, the match has not been officially announced.

If WWE proceeds in that direction, the men's WarGames match will likely headline the PLE considering Reigns' status as the face of the company. He recently passed 800 days as WWE Universal Champion and currently has no challenger lined up after defeating Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Survivor Series is expected to be the last PLE of the year before the Royal Rumble event on January 28, 2023.