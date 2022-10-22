WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus

The most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" saw Solo Sikoa defeat Sheamus in singles action, with interference from The Bloodline aiding the young star in defeating the grizzled veteran. However, what happened after the match led to WWE reporting that Sheamus suffered an injury on the company's official Twitter account.

Sikoa vs. Sheamus came about following their mutual participation in a #1 Contenders match for the Intercontinental Championship on October 14, where Sheamus was taken out of the contest by Bloodline interference. This went even further on Friday night, when Sami Zayn, Sikoa, and the Usos attacked Sheamus after the match with chairs, leading to what WWE deemed a bone fracture near his elbow.

Sheamus's fellow Brawling Brutes, Butch, and Ridge Holland, were quick to call out the Bloodline to honor their fallen ally. The attack by the Roman Reigns-led faction seems to be the catalyst for The Brawling Brutes moving on from their ongoing feud against Imperium, who they last fought at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. The trio was successful in defeating Imperium in the Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match on that night, so turning their attention to the premier group in WWE seems like a natural progression for the fan-favorite bruisers.

While it is uncertain how long Sheamus will be away from the ring, Holland and Butch will likely be focused on Sikoa and Zayn in his absence. As for the Usos, they remain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, and the targets on their backs continue to be present on both "SmackDown" and "Raw." While Holland and Butch challenged the champions just a month ago on an episode of "WWE Smackdown," it remains to be seen whether or not they will be given another shot at the titles.