Bianca Belair Issues Challenge For Survivor Series: WarGames

The first WarGames match has been announced for WWE's upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event. On the November 7 episode of "Raw" Bianca Belair challenged Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL to a WarGames match, and the challenge was accepted.

The match will be a five-on-five, with Belair being joined by Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and two other women who have yet to be announced. On the flip side, Bayley will be joined by her Damage CTRL teammates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, as well as Nikki Cross and another woman that remains unannounced.

Belair and Bayley will be continuing their long-standing rivalry in the match, with Bayley having come up just short again against Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship at the Crown Jewel PLE in a Last Woman Standing match. Bayley also failed to capture the championship in a ladder match at the Extreme Rules PLE in October.

Also carrying into the match will be the conflict between Asuka with Bliss and SKY with Kai. The two teams have traded the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice now. Bliss and Asuka won the titles on the October 31 episode of "Raw" only for Damage CTRL to regain them at Crown Jewel.

The match is the first WarGames match announced for the main roster. This will be the first WarGames match for Cross, Bayley, Asuka, and Bliss. Belair, Kai, and SKY have all previously competed in WarGames matches at various "NXT" Takeover: WarGames events. Kai and SKY in particular have competed in every women's WarGames match in WWE to date stretching back to the first women's WarGames match at "NXT" Takeover: WarGames in 2019.