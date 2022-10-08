WWE Extreme Rules Live Coverage (10/8): Fight Pit Match, Bayley Challenges Bianca Belair, Edge Vs. Balor

Bianca Belair will be defending her "WWE Raw" Women's Championship in a ladder match against Bayley, who has been dominating the champion since she returned to the company with her Damage CTRL faction.

Edge's rivalry with the faction that he created, The Judgment Day is also set to come to a boiling point at this event. He has been battling against the group for months now as he attempts to take them down, and he will be facing Finn Balor in an I Quit Match on this show.

The Brawling Brutes and Imperium will be competing in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match after GUNTHER was able to retain his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan will collide for a third time for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules match, with the former UFC star looking to regain her title. Karrion Kross will also compete in his first ever premium live event in WWE as he faces Drew McIntyre in a Strap match after weeks of back and forth fighting.

The reveal of the mysterious White Rabbit vignettes which have been appearing on social media in recent weeks will take place, with the latest clue leading to WWE's Extreme Rules.

The show will also see the first ever Fight Pit match on the main roster, with Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle bringing an end to their fierce rivalry. To ensure it is called down the middle, UFC legend Daniel Cormier is set to be the special guest referee.