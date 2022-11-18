WWE Confirms The Bloodline's Lineup For WarGames Match At Survivor Series

As was previously expected, a WarGames match pitting The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn) against The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre & a mystery partner will headline the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event.

On the 11/18 "WWE SmackDown," "The Honorary Brute" McIntyre offered to join Sheamus & Co. in the WarGames bout, a week after he saved Brawling Brutes from a beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline.

"Nobody knows what it's like to be outnumbered by The Bloodline more than me," McIntyre told Sheamus in a promo segment. "Just when it seems like you've got them beat, another one appears. Those muppets multiply like freakin rabbits! But when the odds are even, that's a different story altogether, and if I'm going to go to war, I want to go to war with my brother!"

After McIntyre and Sheamus embraced for a hug, "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn made his way out to address the speculation surrounding the fifth member of Team Brawling Brutes.

"We don't care who the fifth guy is," Zayn said. "We're feeling great. In fact, you might even say we're feeling pretty Ucey about the whole thing. You think you're getting in our heads? Do you know who you're dealing with? You're talking to Sami Zayn, AKA The Master Strategist, AKA The Honorary Uce, AKA Sami Uso, AKA Ucey in the Sky With Diamonds."

Later in the show, Jey Uso was seen yelling at Zayn in the backstage area for speaking on behalf of The Bloodline. However, Jimmy Uso calmed down the situation, asking both his brother and Zayn "to chill" and just wait for "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns to get to the arena.

For what it's worth, "Kevin Owens" has been trending ever since WWE confirmed the WarGames match for Survivor Series, as fans continue to speculate over the fifth member of Team Brawling Brutes. As noted earlier, Owens is reportedly dealing with an injury that could force WWE to alter plans for WarGames.