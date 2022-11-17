Kevin Owens' Injury Reportedly Affects WWE WarGames Plans

Earlier this week, it was reported that former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens had suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee. The incident was said to have taken place on Sunday night during a house show match with Austin Theory. As a result, Owens' status for the forthcoming Survivor Series premium live event has remained unknown, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now provided a further update.

Meltzer indicated on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that Owens is currently doing rehab at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The longtime journalist revealed that Survivor Series' intended WarGames main event was scheduled to be The Bloodline, consisting of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn, taking on Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Owens. Meltzer disclosed that Owens' recovery time is currently unknown, meaning that right now it is undetermined whether he'll be participating in the first men's WarGames bout on the main roster. However, in somewhat discouraging news, Meltzer noted that Owens is "not moving very well" at present.

Owens' last televised match came on the September 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Winnipeg; Owens successfully teamed up with Drew McIntyre and Johnny Gargano against Austin Theory and Alpha Academy — Otis and Chad Gable — in a six-man tag team match. Since then, Owens has been off television and did not travel with the rest of the WWE crew for the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. It was reported that Owens was once again set to be paired with Sami Zayn on television, but those plans have apparently stalled because of the "Honorary Uce's" key involvement in The Bloodline storyline.