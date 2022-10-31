Plans For Top WWE Star Reportedly Paused Due To Sami Zayn's Popularity

For the last several weeks, Sami Zayn has suddenly become one of WWE's most popular stars, due to his involvement in The Bloodline. The story of Zayn working his way into the good graces of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, much to the dismay of Reigns' cousin, Jey Uso, has been well-received by fans and critics alike, and audience reactions to Zayn are seemingly growing louder and louder. And while this is probably the most prominent Zayn has been in WWE since arriving on the main roster, it's also reportedly come at the temporary expense of his longtime friend, Kevin Owens.

WWE had seemingly been planting the seeds for Zayn to reunite with Owens, who had been warning him about getting involved with The Bloodline. Owens, however, hasn't been seen on WWE TV much as of late, and Twitter insider WrestleVotes, speaking to GiveMeSport, is reporting that Zayn's spike in popularity due to his work with The Bloodline has put plans for Owens on standby for the time being/

"He was pegged to get involved with Sami and The Bloodline, but that's white hot right now," WrestleVotes said. "Those plans from what I've been told are definitely pushed back, but they're not off, because the plan is for Kevin Owens to be with Sami Zayn."

It seems WWE feels they've caught lightning in a bottle when it comes to Zayn, but there's still hope for those who had been looking forward to the rekindling of his friendship with Owens.

"Whatever they had planned for Kevin Owens is totally on pause because this stuff with Sami doesn't come around often," WrestleVotes said. "This was supposed to be a little three, four-week comedy deal, and it's getting big."

Owens most recently appeared on the October 18 episode of "WWE NXT," hosting The KO Show ahead of the Halloween Havoc premium live event.