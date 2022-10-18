WWE NXT Live Coverage (10/18) - Sonya Deville Vs. Alba Fyre, Pick Your Poison Matches, Schism Vs. Cameron Grimes And The O.C.

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on October 18, 2022!

Archrivals Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade have picked each other's poison before they face off at Halloween Havoc this Saturday in a Weapons Wild Match, as Jade will take on Raquel Rodriguez of "SmackDown" and Perez will take on Rhea Ripley of "Raw". Jade officially put an end to her friendship with Perez when she hit her with a baseball bat during The Great American Bash while the pair held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. Jade threw her belt in the trash the following week and stated she was jealous of Perez.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Alba Fyre will be taking on Sonya Deville in her first match back on the brand. Deville shocked the WWE Universe when she popped out from the crowd to take out Fyre last week following her match against Jacy Jayne. Later on in the same show, she made it clear that she had Toxic Attraction's back and showed her support of "NXT" Women's Championship and best friend Mandy Rose. Which woman will come out on top?

Schism members Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid look to score a win over Cameron Grimes, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in their mission to exact their vengeance on Grimes. Schism has made several appeals to get Grimes to join them over the past several weeks, but Grimes has made it clear that he has no interest in sitting under their tree. He then cost Fowler and Reid their Triple Threat Number One Contender's Match for the "NXT" Tag Team Championships last week, which led to the irate trio challenging him to a match. In need of partners, Grimes headed over to "Raw" this past Monday and pleaded his case to The OC. The duo agreed to help him out.

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will be facing a mystery opponent of Tony D'Angelo's choosing following his loss to Wes Lee last week. D'Angelo expressed his discontent for the losses Stacks has suffered over the past few weeks and told him that he needed to prove himself worthy, hinting that Stacks would 'know his opponent from their music.' Who will "The Don" choose?

Former North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will be teaming up to take on Wes Lee and Oro Mensah. Lee has been at odds with Hayes and Williams over the past few weeks, with the pair attacking Lee following his match with Stacks last week. Mensah rushed to his aid and helped him take them down. Which team will come out on top?