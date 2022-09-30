WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (09/30) - Sami Zayn And Solo Sikoa Vs. Ricochet And Madcap Moss, Bayley Vs. Shotzi

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 30, 2022, coming to you live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba!

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa will be teaming up with "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn to take on "The One and Only" Ricochet and Madcap Moss. The four men encountered one another backstage last week, with Ricochet and Moss telling Zayn that he's become "obnoxious and unbearable" and Sikoa attacking them from behind for the disrespect they showed to The Bloodline. As Zayn comes off his win against AJ Styles last Monday on "Raw", will he be able to keep his momentum going?

Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla of Hit Row will take on Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios in tag team action. The two groups have had their issues over the last several weeks, beginning after Maximum Male Models recruited Los Lotharios in their effort to take Hit Row down. Things came to a head last week after Los Lotharios interrupted Hit Row's watch party by launching a surprise attack on them. Will Hit Row be able to get their revenge tonight?

Damage CTRL leader Bayley (with teammates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in her corner) will go head to head with Shotzi. Kai faced off with Raquel Rodriguez last week in a losing effort and out of frustration after the bell rang, Kai and her allies attacked Rodriguez. Shotzi then ran down to help out her friend and even out the odds. With Bayley set to take on Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules, will she be able to build traction and score the win?

We are live! The show begins with Michael Cole and Corey Graves greeting audiences at home as Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa head to the ring, followed by Ricochet and Madcap Moss.