WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (09/30) - Sami Zayn And Solo Sikoa Vs. Ricochet And Madcap Moss, Bayley Vs. Shotzi
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on September 30, 2022, coming to you live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba!
The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa will be teaming up with "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn to take on "The One and Only" Ricochet and Madcap Moss. The four men encountered one another backstage last week, with Ricochet and Moss telling Zayn that he's become "obnoxious and unbearable" and Sikoa attacking them from behind for the disrespect they showed to The Bloodline. As Zayn comes off his win against AJ Styles last Monday on "Raw", will he be able to keep his momentum going?
Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla of Hit Row will take on Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios in tag team action. The two groups have had their issues over the last several weeks, beginning after Maximum Male Models recruited Los Lotharios in their effort to take Hit Row down. Things came to a head last week after Los Lotharios interrupted Hit Row's watch party by launching a surprise attack on them. Will Hit Row be able to get their revenge tonight?
Damage CTRL leader Bayley (with teammates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in her corner) will go head to head with Shotzi. Kai faced off with Raquel Rodriguez last week in a losing effort and out of frustration after the bell rang, Kai and her allies attacked Rodriguez. Shotzi then ran down to help out her friend and even out the odds. With Bayley set to take on Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules, will she be able to build traction and score the win?
We are live! The show begins with Michael Cole and Corey Graves greeting audiences at home as Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa head to the ring, followed by Ricochet and Madcap Moss.
Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss
Ricochet and Zayn begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Ricochet delivers several forearms and a head scissors takedown. He hits a drop kick, then tags in Moss. Moss delivers a few shoulders to Zayn's midsection, followed by a couple of forearms to his head. Zayn takes him down and tags in Sikoa. Sikoa delivers a series of right hands and kicks, then tags in Zayn. Moss knocks Zayn out of the ring, then assists Ricochet over the top rope to take him out.
Back from the break, Sikoa delivers an elbow to Ricochet's back. Ricochet fires back with a few right hands before Sikoa hits a Samoan Drop. He goes for a pin, but Ricochet kicks out. Sikoa repeatedly kicks Ricochet, then follows it up with a headbutt and a leg drop. Ricochet comes back with a missile drop kick off the middle rope, then makes the hot tag to Moss. Zayn also tags in and Moss delivers a Fallaway Slam. He delivers a couple of running shoulders to his midsection. Zayn rolls up Moss, but Moss kicks out. He delivers a Blue Thunderbomb, then goes for another pin but Moss kicks out once again.Zayn hits a flying crossbody, but Moss catches him and hits a jackhammer suplex. He goes for a pin, but Sikoa breaks it up.
The two men spill to the outside as Ricochet looks to take out Sikoa. The lights go out for a quick second before he goes flying, but Sikoa meets him there with a chair before tossing him into the ringpost. Sikoa makes the blind tag, then delivers a spin kick and the Swinging Solo for the win.
Winners: Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa
After the match, Moss tries to attack Zayn, but Sikoa makes the save and beats him down.