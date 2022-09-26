WWE Raw Live Coverage (09/26) - Johnny Gargano And Kevin Owens Vs. Alpha Academy, Matt Riddle Vs. Damian Priest, Bianca Belair Vs. IYO SKY

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on September 26, 2022, coming to you live from Edmonton, Alberta!

Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens will be teaming up to take on Alpha Academy. Gargano helped Owens to defeat Austin Theory last week after coming to the ring and causing a distraction. Alpha Academy then became irate after Gargano caused their 'close, personal friend' the match and sought to seek their revenge on Theory's behalf in the ring.

Matt Riddle looks to score a win over Judgment Day's Damian Priest while his arch rival Seth "Freakin" Rollins will face Rey Mysterio. Riddle teamed up with Rey Mysterio last week to take on Priest and leader Finn Balor, but lost after Rollins interfered and cost them the bout. Riddle and Rollins have been involved in an increasingly bitter feud over the past several months and will face off in a Fight Pit Match at the upcoming Extreme Rules event.

AJ Styles will be facing Sami Zayn after the pair had a fiery exchange over Twitter that began after Styles posted a picture of Zayn holding up the newest Bloodline shirt and said "people will do anything for a T-shirt these days." Zayn responded by saying that he was "gifted" the shirt and by disrespecting the shirt, he was disrespecting the Bloodline. He added that he "might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out" and said he "[doesn't] travel alone." Styles then accepted his challenge, telling him to "bring the kid" and "his dumb gift shirt."

"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will square off with Damage CTRL's IYO SKY in single's action. Belair has been at odds with Damage CTRL since their return at Summerslam following her match with Becky Lynch. While the numbers game may have been too much for Belair initially, she found allies in Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Damage CTRL leader Bayley then threw out the challenge to Belair for her title at Extreme Rules last week and Belair accepted.