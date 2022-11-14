Kevin Owens Reportedly Suffers Major Injury

Kevin Owens may be looking at some time off due to a reported injury at a WWE house show on Sunday night. According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Owens suffered a MCL sprain in his right knee after coming down awkwardly on his leg during a matchup against Austin Theory. The untelevised match took place during a live house show at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Meltzer reported that "the way it was worded was that hopefully that is all the injury is with the idea it could be more than that," noting that Owens and Theory finished up the match, with the former WWE Universal Champion landing a pinfall on Theory after hitting him with a stunner. However, as Meltzer reported, Owens "needed help from the referee to get to the back" afterwards.

Owens, 38, has not been on "WWE Raw" in recent weeks, because he did not travel with the majority of the roster to Saudi Arabia for WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. His last appearance on WWE television was on September 30 in a six-man tag team match where he, Johnny Gargano, and Drew McIntyre defeated Theory and The Alpha Academy. Prior to that matchup, Owens and Theory had been feuding throughout the fall, while Owens had also recently teamed up with Gargano for a series of matches on "Raw" and at house shows.

It was recently rumored that WWE planned to reunite Owens and his on-again, off-again tag team partner Sami Zayn, according to Twitter insider WrestleVotes. But because of Zayn's "white hot" storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline over on "WWE SmackDown," those plans have allegedly been put on hold for now. Given Owens' injury Sunday night, those plans may now be on hold for even longer.