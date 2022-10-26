Kevin Owens Reveals How He Celebrated WWE Title Win With Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens reflected on the time he celebrated his WWE Universal Championship victory with Sami Zayn during an appearance on FOX Sports' "The Happy Hour." Owens captured the title in 2016 after Finn Balor was forced to vacate it due to injury.

"Once that was all done, I got to kind of sit and soak it in," Owens said. "Then Sami and I met up at the back of the hotel with some Whataburger and just sat there eating our burgers while looking at the title in kind of disbelief."

Owens and Zayn are longtime friends dating back to their days on the independent scene. Owens said his world championship win in WWE felt like a crowning achievement for both him and Zayn. It's a moment that Owens thinks will be relived in the near future.

"I said to him at that time, I told him, 'This is ours,'" Owens recalled. "We both just worked really hard to get to where we were, and a lot of the work we did and the journey we went through we did it together. So, that night was special to both of us I think, and I'm really looking forward to the night he wins, whether it be the Universal Title or whatever title, that he might win, and I get to share that with him as well. I'm sure it's gonna happen sooner than later. So that was a great night. Great memories."

