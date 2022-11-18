WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (11/18) - Two First Round World Cup Tournament Matches, Shayna Baszler Vs. Shotzi And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on November 18, 2022, coming to you live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut!

A first round match for the "SmackDown" World Cup are set to be held tonight, as Canada's Sami Zayn will go head-to-head with United Kingdom's Butch. Zayn and Butch have been at odds with one another over the past few weeks through the feud between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes respectively, and will both be participating in the upcoming WarGames match. Who will come out on top?

Another first round match for the "SmackDown" World Cup will also be taking place tonight, as Mustafa Ali will represent Pakistan when he faces off with United States' Ricochet in what promises to be a high-flying spectacle. Which man will get one step closer to earning a shot at GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship tonight?

In addition, the number one contender to the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, Shotzi, will be squaring off with "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler. Baszler sided with her longtime friend and current title holder Ronda Rousey at the tail-end of last month after attacking Natalya for comments she made about Rousey's title. Baszler came to Rousey's defense last week once again when she attacked Shotzi backstage following her win to become next in line to receive a shot at Rousey's title for Survivor Series: WarGames. Will Shotzi be able to seek retribution for Baszler's actions?