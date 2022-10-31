Sheamus Ties The Knot In 'Fairytale Wedding'

Over his decade-plus career in WWE, four time World Champion Sheamus has reached the top of the pinnacle, and now, he has found success outside of the ring in marriage. On October 28th, 2022, Sheamus married Isabella Revilla.

WWE's official website posted, "Irish eyes are smiling! Sheamus and his beautiful bride Isabella Revilla tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in New York City. WWE.com wishes to congratulate the happy couple as they begin this exciting new chapter in their lives." The former WWE Champion even took to Twitter, quoting the famous Pogues Christmas song "Fairytale of New York."

Sheamus was written off TV following a brutal attack from The Bloodline which could set up a feud between he and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns along with The Bloodline, allowing Sheamus the opportunity to properly celebrate his nuptials.

Although it was his wedding, Sheamus was not the only star to be missing from "SmackDown," as on-screen bitter rival Drew McIntyre was the Best Man for the occasion. AEW stars Claudio Castagnoli and Miro were also Groomsmen for the "Celtic Warrior." Sheamus spent time teaming with both men while they were in WWE — teaming with Castagnoli as a team known as The Bar and being a faction with Miro known as the League of Nations alongside Wade Barrett and Alberto Del Rio.

Sheamus' return to the ring has not been announced, however, it will not be on the November 4th edition of "SmackDown," as it was taped following the October 28th episode, due to the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Wrestling Inc. sends our best wishes to the happy couple.