Update On Why Sheamus Was Written Off WWE TV

It appeared last week that Sheamus was getting a write-off from WWE programming for the next little bit after he was "injured" by The Bloodline on "SmackDown." Indeed, Sheamus will be taking some time away from WWE; however, he will be doing so for reasons that are cause for celebration, not alarm.

PWInsider confirmed that Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his fiancée. Though the exact date for the ceremony isn't known, the couple will be tying the knot in New York City.

While it's unknown just how many wrestlers will be attending the nuptials, one person PWInsider confirmed will be there is Sheamus' on-screen rival and real-life close friend Drew McIntyre. In fact, McIntyre will be serving as Sheamus' best man for the nuptials, and as such will not be part of Friday night's duel "SmackDown" tapings in St. Louis, Missouri. McIntyre's responsibilities in Sheamus tying the knot will also cause him to miss an upcoming European tour, including a stop in McIntyre's native Scotland.

While Sheamus gets married and "recovers" from the heinous attack he suffered last week, his Brawling Brutes partners, Ridge Holland and Butch, will look to avenge him. The duo will compete against Bloodline members Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa in tag team action on Friday night's episode of "SmackDown."

The show will also reportedly feature the return of Emma (Tenille Dashwood), Ronda Rousey defending the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in an open challenge, and an appearance from Bloodline leader and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.