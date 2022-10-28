WWE SmackDown Preview (10/28): Roman Reigns Returns, Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Title Open Challenge, More

The penultimate episode of "WWE SmackDown" before the Crown Jewel premium live event takes place tonight at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and the "Head of the Table" will be gracing fans with his presence. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be in the house ahead of his unique championship defense against Logan Paul on November 5. While "The Tribal Chief's" focus will be on that forthcoming championship encounter, he will return to "SmackDown" in the midst of an internal struggle within The Bloodline involving "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn and one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Jey Uso.

Also on tonight's show, Ronda Rousey will defend the "SmackDown" Women's Championship for the first time since the Extreme Rules premium live event in an open challenge match. "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" has issued open challenges in the past while reigning as champion, so she knows exactly what she's getting herself into in this unpredictable type of scenario. Additionally, Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes will team up against Zayn and Solo Sikoa following The Bloodline's vicious assault on Sheamus last week. The attack came after Sikoa defeated Sheamus in a one-on-one match, with The Bloodline disposing of Holland and Butch at ringside.

Finally, Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla of Hit Row will be accompanied by B-Fab when they seek retribution against Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro of Legado Del Fantasma, who will be accompanied by the recently returned Zelina Vega. However, to even up the numbers, Hit Row will reveal a mystery tag team partner as they battle "SmackDown's" newest stable in a six-man tag team match.