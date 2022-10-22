Ronda Rousey Set For Title Defense On 10/28 WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey will host an Open Challenge for her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on next week's episode of the Blue Brand show.

On the 10/21 episode, Rousey essentially completed her heel turn by calling out WWE fans for "disrespecting" her ever since she returned to the promotion at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. When asked by Kayla Braxton if she was issuing an Open Challenge due to the fans' expectations based on her previous reign in 2018-19, Rousey said, "I didn't come back for them and I don't win for them." Rousey would also criticize the fanbase for rooting for their favorites, rather than showing appreciation for the superior performers in WWE. "Now they're stuck with the best," she added while dissing the state of Ohio and walking away.

Rousey also hinted at bringing back the Open Challenge on a regular basis going forward.

Besides Rousey's Open Challenge, next week's "SmackDown" will feature an appearance from "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns just eight days before his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Lastly, WWE has announced a Six-Man Match pitting Legado del Fantasma versus Hit Row & a Mystery Partner for next week's show. The match was set up this week after Santos Escobar stressed that Legado's "empire" will grow stronger once they destroy Hit Row.

On a related note, next week's "SmackDown" will be preempted due to Game 1 of the World Series, and will air on FS1 instead of FOX. If the seven-game series goes the distance, there's a possibility of the 11/4 episode of "SmackDown" also getting preempted.