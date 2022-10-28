Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'

Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown."

Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.

Dashwood last worked in WWE over five years ago and first carved an identity in NXT as one of the top women wrestling acts at the time, along with Paige and early upstarts Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. She would go on to adopt a goofy dancer gimmick and would be called up to the main roster as a comedy act with Santino Marella before going back down to "NXT" as a heel. She would then get called back up to the main roster, but a back injury took her out of action. Plans were to repackage her under a supermodel persona named "Emmalina," but they were ultimately scrapped. She wrestled as a heel before being released in October 2017.

Dashwood was able to cultivate a strong identity for herself on the independent circuit and ROH before working with Impact Wrestling for the better part of three years. She never won the Knockouts Championship while there, but she consistently remained a top female act in the promotion. She and current AEW star Madison Rayne did win the Knockout Tag Team Titles back in March of this year. She left Impact back in July.