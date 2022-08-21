Tenille Dashwood Seems To Confirm Her Impact Exit

Following recent speculation that Tenille Dashwood had parted ways with Impact Wrestling due to her profile being removed from the promotion's official roster page, she seems to have all but officially confirmed it herself. Dashwood tweeted the definition of "free agent" earlier today to seemingly signal her departure. Mike Johnson of PW Insider has confirmed that the Australian wrestler's contract expired and wasn't renewed shortly after a loss to Masha Slamovich on AXS TV last month.

After her time in WWE as Emma, Dashwood arrived in Impact in 2019 to challenge the Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie. While she didn't capture gold as a singles competitor, she did find success in the women's tag division when she formed The Influence alongside personal photographer Kaleb with a K and Impact legend Madison Rayne. At "Sacrifice" on March 5, Dashwood and Rayne defeated The Inspiration to become the Knockouts Tag Team Champions. They would reign atop the division until "Slammiversary," when they lost the titles to the newly reunited Ragnarok, the team of Rosemary and Valkyrie.

While The Influence would add Gisele Shaw to the group, Dashwood's exits marks the end of the original members' time in Impact. Marking the end of his second run, Konley announced in April that he was leaving after two years. Then, after spending the better part of 14 years in the former TNA, Rayne joined All Elite Wrestling earlier this month as a coach in the women's division. As for Dashwood, she has Wrestlefest appearances in the UK scheduled for September. Beyond that, it's possible that she could follow her former partner to AEW, as she appeared in the inaugural AEW Women's Casino Battle Royale. She could also head to Ring of Honor, as she did compete in the Women of Honor division in 2018-2019.