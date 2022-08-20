Possible Update On Tenille Dashwood's Impact Wrestling Status

Tenille Dashwood has been appearing regularly for Impact Wrestling for a few years. The former WWE star previously performing as Emma hasn't done much in Impact singles competition, but she did manage to pick up the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships with Madison Rayne. A recent update to the Impact website could indicate something negative for Dashwood's career.

As of today, Tenille Dashwood has been removed from Impact Wrestling's official roster page. Neither Dashwood nor Impact Wrestling has made any statement about her current status in the promotion, though she hasn't been seen in the company since early July. Dashwood and Gisele Shaw failed to capture the Knockouts Tag Team Championships from Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie, before losing her most latest match to Masha Slamovich.

Since her last appearance for Impact, Dashwood has made a few appearances in World Series Wrestling. There, she lost a WSW Women's Championship match to Taya Valkyrie. Dashwood does have two wins in WSW against fellow Impact Knockouts star Chelsea Green and Shazza McKenzie.

If Dashwood has indeed been released from Impact Wrestling, she's not completely down and out; according to her Instagram Stories, she has two appearances booked in the UK in early September with WrestleFest. As previously mentioned, Dashwood does have history in the WWE, where she competed across "NXT" and the main roster as Emma. She also has one All Elite Wrestling bout under her belt, having competed in the inaugural women's Casino Battle Royale.

If her career is in limbo, at least her personal life seems to be going well, as Dashwood's relationship with Madcap Moss was seemingly confirmed earlier this month.

[Featured image by Miguel Discart via Flickr | Cropped and scaled | CC by SA 2.0]