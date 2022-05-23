Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion Tenille Dashwood has been cast in a new movie.

Dashwood will be starring in the action movie “The Charisma Killers.”

Michael Matteo Rossi, the writer, director, and producer of “The Charisma Killers” announced Dashwood’s casting on Saturday via Twitter.

“More great casting news as @TenilleDashwood has been cast in my feature The Charisma Killers,” tweeted Rossi.

According to the movie’s IMDb page, it’s about an old mentor of 7 killers who has terminal cancer and decides to give them all an opportunity at his fortune. Dashwood’s character in the movie is known as Deputy Harris.

She joins already announced former WWE & Impact star Jessica McKay and AEW star Brian Pillman Jr.

Dashwood and Madison Rayne have been the Impact Knockouts Champions since they defeated The IInspiration at Sacrifice on March 5.

