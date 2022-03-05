Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice 2022 match card

Moose (c) vs. Heath for the IMPACT World Championship

Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Alex Shelley vs. Jay White

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. TBA for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship or the ROH Women’s World Championship

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young & Joe Doering) w/Deaner for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) (c) vs. The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) for the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jake Something for the IMPACT X-Division Championship

Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards

PCO vs. Jonah

The pre-show will see Gisele Shaw face Lady Frost, and Rich Swann & Willie Mack take on Matt Taven & Mike Bennett live on YouTube at 7:30pm ET.

Our live coverage will start at 8pm ET.

