IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice 2022 match card
Moose (c) vs. Heath for the IMPACT World Championship
Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship
Alex Shelley vs. Jay White
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. TBA for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship or the ROH Women’s World Championship
The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young & Joe Doering) w/Deaner for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship
The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) (c) vs. The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) for the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship
Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jake Something for the IMPACT X-Division Championship
Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards
PCO vs. Jonah
The pre-show will see Gisele Shaw face Lady Frost, and Rich Swann & Willie Mack take on Matt Taven & Mike Bennett live on YouTube at 7:30pm ET.
Our live coverage will start at 8pm ET.
