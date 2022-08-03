Since breaking away from Happy Corbin earlier in the year, Madcap Moss has been on a bit of a hot streak, winning eight of his last 10 televised matches. But while things may be good in the ring, life outside the ring seems to be even better.

In posts on both Instagram and Twitter Tuesday afternoon, Impact Wrestling Knockout Tenille Dashwood posted a photo of herself and Moss at a bar, strongly indicating the two were now a couple.

“Finally found my captain,” Dashwood said in both posts.

Many know Dashwood for her six-year stint in WWE as Emma, where she, along with Paige, was an important building block for “NXT’s” women’s division. She was released from the promotion in 2017 and worked on both the independent circuit and Ring of Honor’s Women of Honor division before joining Impact Wrestling in 2019. Dashwood and Moss worked together in WWE for nearly three years after Moss joined the promotion in 2014, when Dashwood was still in “NXT.”

Dashwood most recently captured gold in Impact alongside tag team partner Madison Rayne. Calling themselves The Influence, the duo defeated Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay to win the Impact Knockout’s Tag Team Championships in March; they’d hold the titles until being defeated by Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Slammiversary in June. Dashwood was last seen on the July 14th episode of Impact, losing to Masha Slamovich in less than two minutes. Meanwhile, it was announced earlier today that Rayne would be joining AEW as a coach for the women’s division, effectively ending her tenure with Impact.

As for Moss, he was most recently seen on the July 22 episode of “WWE SmackDown”, teaming with the Street Profits to defeat The Usos and Theory, who Moss had previously defeated by disqualification the previous week. His biggest match of the month was the Men’s Money in the Bank match at Money in the Bank, where he was one of seven men to come up short as Theory retrieved the briefcase.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]