Stephanie McMahon is standing in the ring as the show opens. She welcomes the audience to the show and addressees Vince’s retirement. She says that Vince wanted to thank the fans and all personnel. She says that they are eternally grateful to everyone and leads the crowd in a “Thank you Vince” chant.

The Street Profit’s music plays and they come down through the audience as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet audiences at home. The duo grabs a mic and say they have some information. They say that they will become the new WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions at Summerslam and they want the smoke.

Theory’s music hits and he comes down to massive boos. He says that no one cares because everyone will be too busy caring about what he does at Summerslam. He says he will win the United States title from Bobby Lashley, then cash in his Money In The Bank contract to become the new WWE Undisputed Champions.

The Usos music hits and they come to the ring. They tell Theory he won’t make it to Summerslam and the Profits laugh. Theory tells him they will leave Summerslam with nothing and everyone starts brawling with one another. Theory and the Usos gain the upper hand before Madcap Moss comes down and makes the save. The Profits deliver a double super kick to Theory, then fly over the top rope. The Profits grab the Raw Tag Team titles and stand tall.

We then go to a video from two weeks ago in the match between Ludwig Kaiser, Gunther and Shinsuke Nakamura. Back at the ring, Nakamura comes down to a huge pop before we head to a commercial.

Back from the break, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser come down the ring.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser (w/ Gunther)

The bell rings and Kaiser delivers a few right hands to Nakamura’s midsection. He stomps on Nakamura’s face, followed by a diving uppercut. He goes for a pin but Nakamura kicks out. Kaiser delivers some right hands to Nakamura’s head, but Nakamura fires back with a kick to his face. Nakamura nails him with some kicks to Kaiser’s thighs, then goes for a pin but Kaiser kicks out. Nakamura chokes Kaiser with his boot, but Kaiser fires back with a chops to his face. He delivers a suplex, then goes for a pin but Nakamura kicks out.

Kaiser delivers a snap suplex, but Nakamura fires back with a kick to the back of his neck. He delivers a knee to his back, but Kaiser sends him to the apron and trips him. Kaiser sends Nakamura into the ring steps as we head to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Kaiser has the upper hand. He goes for a suplex, but Nakamura counters with a kick to the back of his head. Nakamura hits a sliding knee, then hits his signature move off the ropes. Nakamura hits a boot to Kaiser’s face. Kaiser rolls him up, but Nakamura kicks out. Gunther climbs up to the apron to cause a distraction, then delivers a right hand to Nakamura while the referee is distracted. He delivers his finishing DDT for the win.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser

After the match, the two men stand at the top of the ramp. Gunther tells him to put his hands down and acts like he’s going to chop him. He gives him a pat on the back as relief comes over Kaiser. He then delivers a vicious chop to him that knocks him down and berates him.

Back from the break, commentary announce that the main event will be The Street Profits and Madcap Moss taking on the Usos and Theory. We then head to a video of Liv Morgan’s cash in to win the “Smackdown” Women’s Championship.

Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey come face to face

We head backstage to Kayla Braxton who introduces Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey. Braxton asks how their rematch will be different and tells Braxton to leave. Rousey says that she respects Morgan, but she will beat her at Summerslam. Rousey says that when she beats her, she expects Morgan to shake her hand. Morgan says she can’t say for sure that she will retain her title against Rousey, but when she wins she will be sure to shake her hand. Rousey says she has more passion than anyone in the locker room except her.

We head to the commentary desk where Happy Corbin comes out of nowhere and attacks Pat McAfee ahead of their match at Summerslam. He sends him into the barricade and he mocks McAfee. Corbin heads backstage and McAfee chases him. The two end up brawling as officials try to separate them.

Back from the break, Pat McAfee comes back to the ring. He gets in the ring and grabs a mic. He says before he goes back to commentary, he has one thing to say to “Bomb Ass Corbin”. He says he can’t hide at Summerslam and he will put down the baby for a nap for good.

We then go to a video to the events of last week between the New Day and the Viking Raiders. Back at the ring, New Day joins commentary.

Jinder Mahal and Shanky come to the ring. The Viking Raiders follow.

The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

Mahal and Erik start off the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Erik tags in Ivar and the two beat down Mahal. Ivar delivers elbows to Mahal in the corner, followed by a kick. Mahal and Ivar spill to the outside as Mahal beats Ivar down with forearms. Ivar sends Mahal into the ring stairs, then into New Day. The Viking Raiders win by count out.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

Backstage, Adam Pearce is on the phone. Sonya Deville approaches him and asks if he still has the money from when she was fined. She says that she could hire someone new. Pearce tells her that’s enough and she has a match against Raquel Rodriguez later tonight.

Back at ringside, the Brawling Brutes come to the ring for Shillelaghs and Shenanigans.

Back from the break, there is a green table with a cloth over it in the ring. Sheamus says the place is floundering and calls the fans fake Irish folks. He says that they will be making history tonight. He says that thought, he was supposed to Brogue Kick Drew McIntyre’s head off, but he will not be doing so until his sword is banned from ringside. He calls McIntyre a lunatic for trying to chop Sheamus’ head off and says that his sword has no place in the ring.

Drew McIntyre’s music hits and he comes to the ring with his sword. Sheamus tells him sword has no place in the ring as Ridge Holland takes Butch outside the ring after he gets too riled up. McIntyre asks what happened to Sheamus and calls him a b---h. He asks where the humble Sheamus from the beginning of his career and says the company needs a good champion. McIntyre tells him that he wants to do the #1 Contenders match right now and tells him to have some balls.

Sheamus says he is better than McIntyre and says that if he wants that fight then he will get it, but not tonight. Sheamus says that he spoke with management and the match will take place on next week’s “Smackdown”, in a Good Old Fashion Donny Brooks match with McIntyre’s sword is banned. He takes the cloth off the table to reveal Shillelaghs. He challenges to McIntyre to the first ever Shillelaghs and Shenanigans match. Adam Pearce comes out at makes it official and McIntyre uses his sword to break Sheamus’ shilleglagh.

Backstage, Paul Heyman approaches the Usos as the Usos talk about taking out Theory ahead of their match. Heyman calls the Usos the greatest tag team of this generation. He says that if they drop Theory, then it becomes 2 on 3. He says that they should exploit Theory and tells them to take him out after the match.

Back at ringside, Raquel Rodriguez comes to the ring before we go to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Sonya Deville comes to the ring.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville



The bell rings and the two lock up. Deville slaps Rodriguez in the face and delivers an elbow to her face. She whips Rodriguez’s face into the top turn buckle, then tosses her to the mat. Deville delivers a running knee, then goes for a pin but Rodriguez kicks out. Rodriguez delivers a head butt, followed by a right hand. She hits a Fallaway Slam, followed by a splash out of the corner. She goes for a pin but Deville kicks out. Rodriguez gets Deville up and sends her to the mat. Deville fires back with a DDT, then goes for a pin but Rodriguez kicks out. Rodriguez delivers a power bomb to Deville for the win.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

Back from commercial, there is a video package hyping up the Bloodline. We head back to the ring where Aliyah is coming down. Lacey Evans follows to loud boos.

Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah

Lacey Evans grabs a mic and says that’s no way to treat an American hero. She says Boston was built by American heroes and it’s no wonder Tom Brady left. She tells fans they’ve accomplished nothing. She says that fans should take notes on her and says no one could walk a mile in her shoes because she’s better than every single fan.

Aliyah grabs her and Evans she will take care of her in a minute. She delivers the Woman’s Right and walks off.

Kayla Braxton is backstage with Jeff Jarrett. Braxton asks why he thinks Adam Pearce chose him and he says first off the support has been overwhelming. He calls the match the biggest match in the history of Summerslam. He says they need a man who can get the job done and call it down the middle. He says the man is J-E double F J-A double R-E double T.

Back at ringside, the Usos come to the ring.

Back from commercial break, Maxxine Dupri is backstage. She says she is the new director of talent and she will be presenting the new 2022 Beachwear Collection.

Commentary then runs down the card for next week’s “Smackdown”.

The Street Profits come to the ring with Madcap Moss. Theory comes to the ring next.

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) and Theory vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and Madcap Moss

Dawkins and Jimmy start off the action. The bell rings and Dawkins rolls up Jimmy but Jimmy kicks out. Dawkins delivers a drop kick, followed by a splash. Dawkins tags in Ford and the two deliver a couple of double drop kicks.

Back from the break, Moss and Jey are in the ring. Theory tags in and beats down Moss with right hands. He delivers stomps to Moss’ mispdsection, followed by some shoulder to his midsection. He tags in Jimmy and delivers some right hands to Moss in the corner. While the referee is distracted, Theory beats down Moss.

Jey tags in and he goes for a splash, but Moss moves out of the way and tags in Dawkins. Dawkins hits a corkscrew in the corner, follow by an insiguri. Dawkins tags in Ford and Ford delivers a splash. He goes for a pin but Jey kicks out. Ford delivers a super kick, followed by a step up insiguri. He hits another insiguri, but Jey knocks Ford into the commentary desk. Jimmy tags in and throws Ford over the barricade into the time keeper’s area.

Back from another break, Jey has the upper hand on Ford. Ford delivers a DDT and makes the hot tag to Moss as Jey tags in Jimmy. Moss takes out the Usos and Theory and delivers a shoulder to Jimmy’s midsection. Moss sends Jimmy to the mat with a modified side slam, then goes for a pin but Jimmy kicks out. Jimmy counters with a super kick, then goes for a pin but Moss kicks out.

Jimmy goes to tag Theory, but Theory hops off the apron and both of the Usos deliver a super kick each to Theory. Ford flies over the top to take down everyone. Theory sends Moss into the ring and delivers an elbow. Theory delivers a neck and back breaker combo, then goes for a pin but Moss kicks out. Moss delivers a shoulder tackle, but Theiry grabs his briefcase and beats down Moss.

Winners: The Usos and Madcap Moss via DQ

Theory continues to assault Moss with his briefcase. Brock Lesnar’s music hits and he comes to the ring. He circles Theory and enters the ring as Theory gets ready to fight back with his briefcase. Lesnar delivers a kick to Theory’s midsection, followed by an F-5. He grabs the briefcase and beats Theory down with it. He gets Theory up again and delivers another F-5.

