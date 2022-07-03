Theory is Mr. Money In The Bank

During the WWE Money In The Bank premium live event, Theory defeated Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, and Riddle to win the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

Earlier in the night, Theory lost his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley, however, before the Men’s Money In The Bank match began, WWE official, Adam Pearce made his way out to the ringside area and announced that Theory would be a participant in the show’s main event. Theory would pick up the win after Riddle RKO’d Rollins off of the ladder before rushing back up the ladder where Theory dispatched “The Original Bro” before retrieving the briefcase to win the match. Theory would close the show by taking his customary “selfies” with his newly won briefcase atop the ladder.

The men’s iteration of the Money In The Bank ladder match made its debut in 2005 at WrestleMania 21 and would be a staple of WrestleMania before becoming its own pay-per-view event in 2010. Theory becomes the 22nd winner of the annual ladder match and joins former winners of the match, which include WWE Hall of Famers, Edge (twice), and Rob Van Dam as well as Mr. Kennedy, CM Punk (twice), Jack Swagger, Kane, The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Alberto Del Rio, Dolph Ziggler, John Cena, Damien Sandow, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Otis in addition to last year’s winner, Big E.

