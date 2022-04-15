Kaleb with a K (Caleb Konley) announced on Twitter tonight that he is no longer with Impact Wrestling.

Kaleb wrote, “I’ve spent the last 2 years with @IMPACTWRESTLING. They gave me an opportunity while the whole world was shut down & it turned into some of the most fun I’ve ever had. I hate how it ended but life is full of peaks and valleys. Thank you to everyone there especially all the KOs”

During his time with Impact, he was Tenille Dashwood‘s “personal photographer.”

Below is his tweet as well as reactions to the news:

I’ve spent the last 2 years with @IMPACTWRESTLING. They gave me an opportunity while the whole world was shut down & it turned into some of the most fun I’ve ever had. I hate how it ended but life is full of peaks and valleys. Thank you to everyone there especially all the KOs pic.twitter.com/Swf7qyqD0l — Kaleb with a K (@kalebKonley) April 15, 2022

Much love to you always bro 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/rvYhOrjGLu — Alisha (@MrsAIPAlisha) April 15, 2022

You know I love ya. See you soon — ICE COLD KILLER (@RealLadyFrost) April 15, 2022

A pleasure working with you. I hope our paths cross again. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 15, 2022

