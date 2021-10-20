Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling’s Digital Media Championship Tournament, which airs every Tuesday and Wednesday on Impact Plus and Impact’s YouTube membership page. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

Commentators Josh Mathews and D’Lo Brown welcome fans to the sixth and final qualifying match of the tournament. Who will become the final entrant? We’ll find out right now!

Tenille Dashwood (w/The Influence) vs. Alisha

Tenille Dashwood has a hard time trying to fire up the crowd. She decides enough of that and holds Alisha in a waistlock. Alisha turns it around with a stand and switch. Dashwood rolls Alisha onto the mat with a snapmare and gives her a little Dash-Woogie. Alisha returns the favor on Dashwood, and the fans applaud! Dashwood retreats to the outside, where Madison Rayne and Kaleb fix her hair. Rayne starts a clap for Dashwood. No one from the audience follows after her.

Back in the ring, Alisha rocks Dashwood with a clothesline for two. Dashwood counters a running bulldog. She hooks the leg. Alisha springs out at two. Dashwood slingshots Alisha straight into the ropes. Rayne gets involved on the outside. Dashwood looks for another cover. Alisha kicks out. Both women fire up some shots. Alisha stays on top of Dashwood with a running clothesline and flatliner for two. Alisha hits an STO, but it still isn’t enough to take home the win.

Dashwood connects a low crossbody in the corner for another near-fall attempt. Alisha jumps off the top with a crossbody. Dashwood evades the landing to pop a Spotlight Kick. Cover. 1-2-3, Dashwood is the final qualifying entrant in the tournament.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood

The match for the inaugural Digital Media Championship is set. It’ll be Tenille Dashwood vs. John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green.

Be sure to check out their match this Saturday at 9:30 pm ET as part of the Countdown to Glory pre-show.

That wraps up the tournament. Thanks for watching!