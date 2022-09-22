Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle

The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach.

Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.

"I've never been in the ring with Toni Storm. I've never been in the ring with Nyla Rose. So, it's literally like all of these dream scenarios in my head ... I would see Anna Jay or Julia Hart walking down the hallway, and I feel like me and Julia could really make magic together."

She added, "There's so much potential to some of these younger athletes. And I feel like, at this point in my career, those are the matches that I want to have. The matches with younger talent who, hopefully, I can help elevate."

Rayne then went on to discuss the rising stars who've stood out to her since joining AEW. "There's just endless amounts of talent in the locker room. I feel like people haven't even started to see the depth of Penelope Ford. Wait to see Bunny come back and, you know, she's another one who once she really taps in and gets the minutes, and the things she can do with those match minutes are just insane."

Rayne made her official 2022 debut with AEW on the August 5 episode of "Rampage" facing Leila Gray. She also participated in a TBS Championship match against the current champion, Jade Cargill, and faced Serena Deeb on the September 9 episode of "Rampage," losing by submission.