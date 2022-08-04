Madison Rayne is feeling good following her first full day in AEW.

“Today was such an incredible day,” Rayne said in a post on Twitter.

AEW announced on Wednesday that Rayne has joined the company as a coach in its women’s division. Her hiring was announced as part of a list of promotions that expand AEW’s talent relations department — Sonjay Dutt and QT Marshall were promoted to Vice Presidents of Show and Creative Coordination, Pat Buck was promoted to Vice President of Talent Development, and Tony Schiavone was promoted to Senior Producer and Special Advisor to Talent.

Rayne’s official debut is being advertised for Friday night’s live episode of “AEW Rampage”. AEW CEO Tony Khan has said he’s open to the idea of Rayne wrestling matches for AEW. Rayne’s last match to be broadcast by her former employer, Impact Wrestling, was a loss to Masha Slamovich during the July 21 episode of “Impact on AXS TV.” Another match from the most recent set of tapings against Mia Yim has yet to air.

Rayne spent the better part of the last 14 years in Impact, formerly known as TNA. She’s one of the most decorated women in the company’s history — a five-time Impact Knockouts Champions, one of only four women to hold the title on five or more occasions, and her 404 cumulative days as Knockouts Champion rank as the third most in history. Rayne’s last reign on top of the Knockouts division ended in 2014.

Rayne was also recently one-half of the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions alongside Tenille Dashwood. The pair held the titles for more than 100 days before this past June, when they were dethroned by Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at the Slammiversary pay-per-view. It was the third time in Rayne’s career that she held the Knockouts Tag titles, having previously won them with Gail Kim and as part of the Beautiful People alongside Velvet Sky and Lacey von Erich, who defended the belts interchangeably as a trio under the Freebird Rule.

