AEW beefed up their talent relations department earlier today, with the announcement that former Impact Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne will be coaching the AEW Women’s Roster.

“We’ve shaken up the office a bit,” AEW President Tony Khan told “Busted Open Radio,” “We have a lot of great executives, and like you said we’ve added … Madison Rayne … She’s a great person in the ring and a great person in the office.”

Khan sounded ecstatic about the fact that Rayne would get to start her tenure in AEW in her hometown of Columbus, OH, as “AEW Dynamite” is live from Ohio’s state capital tonight. “People are “really excited about having Madison Rayne in AEW,” he said.

Rayne’s former Impact Wrestling colleagues Tommy Dreamer and Mickie James were also happy for Rayne, and the topic of Rayne wrestling as a member of the AEW office was broached. “I’m not saying she wouldn’t wrestle anymore,” Khan said, noting that he’s “open to it.”

“We have people in the office who wrestle as part of their schedule,” Khan said. Rayne’s hiring came alongside the announcement of the promotions of both Sonjay Dutt and QT Marshall, both of whom appear regularly on AEW programming. While Dutt is strictly a manager at the moment, Marshall has been a constant in-ring presence in AEW, wrestling alongside his trainees in The Factory despite his obligations in the front office. And of course, Executive Vice Presidents Matt and Nick Jackson wrestle for the company regularly, as did their fellow EVP, Kenny Omega, before his recent injuries.

“I’m primarily focused on the whole company,” Khan said of the latest delegations in duty. “But [Madison Rayne wrestling is] definitely something I’m really open to.”

