Three new matches have been added to this week’s “Rampage.”

Swerve In Our Glory will be taking on Josh Woods and Tony Nese. The current AEW Tag Team Champions look to seek revenge as Lee was laid out by Woods in his official “Dynamite” debut last week following the conclusion of the handicap match between Lee’s partner Strickland who took on Tony Nese and Mark Sterling. Nese would lay out Strickland in the ring and align with the former ROH Pure Champion.

Two new stars are set to make their “Rampage” debuts. Mance Warner will face Jon Moxley in an AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Match after being spotted during today’s AEW Dark: Elevation tapings. Warner is best known for his time in GCW, MLW, and CZW.

Madison Rayne is set to have a match on this week’s show after being named the new Head Coach of the Women’s Division earlier today. Rayne was also spotted at the Dark: Elevation tapings, having a verbal confrontation with Jade Cargill at the commentary desk. Rayne is best known for her tenure in “Impact” Wrestling, having won the Knockouts Championship five times.

This episode of “Rampage” will take place one night before the AEW Battle of the Belts event, so you can expect a lot of the segments outside of the ring to hype up Battle of the Belts III.

Here is the current card for the show:

* Jon Moxley vs. Mance Warner in an AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Match

* Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

* Madison Rayne Will Make Her Debut

