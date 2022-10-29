Pro Wrestling Stars Gather To Celebrate Sheamus' Wedding

Sheamus and his fellow Brawling Brutes have been feuding with The Bloodline as of late. On last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Sheamus was viciously attacked by The Bloodline after his match against Solo Sikoa. The attack has resulted in Sheamus being written off TV for a little while.

The real reason Sheamus is taking a break from TV is because he just got married. The former WWE Champion celebrated his wedding with many of his current, and some former, WWE coworkers. As shown by CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, on Twitter, she and her husband Miro were in attendance for Sheamus' wedding. Miro and Sheamus' time in the ring together goes back eight years, as Miro (then known as Rusev) defeated Sheamus to win his first WWE United States Championship. The two also were part of the League of Nations stable together.

Other photos showed that Sheamus' longtime real-life friend Drew McIntyre was present at the wedding, standing alongside Miro as a groomsman. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, along with some of Sheamus' former rivals such as Matt Riddle and Damian Priest. We here at Wrestling Inc .wish Sheamus and his wife Isabella a long and happy marriage.