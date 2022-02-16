In 2015, WWE decided to form a stable called The League of Nations consisting of four international wrestlers banning together to support their own nation against the United States. The group consisted of Sheamus, Wade Barrett, Alberto Del Rio and Rusev and was created as a foil for Roman Reigns during his run atop the WWE in 2015.

As a guest of The Kurt Angle Show, AEW superstar Miro spoke about his time in WWE and relived some of his most memorable moments with the company. While speaking about his run with the company, Miro talked about The League of Nations and why the group was such a wasted opportunity.

“Man, talk about what a great waste of opportunity the League of Nations is,” Miro said. “We were told we were going to be put together and nobody told us we were going to be a punching bag for Roman Reigns, that’s the only reason we’re doing this. I thought looking at three former champions, big guys, strong guys, international guys, we haven’t had anything like this on the roster. On night number 2, we lost to Roman Reigns 4 on 1 and ever since that night we knew we were just destined to do this, to do just nothing but jobs.”

Two years ago, Sheamus spoke about the group and how strange it was to put four strong heels on their own together to form, in his words, “a really weak faction.” Continuing to talk about The League of Nations, Miro spoke about their WrestleMania 32 match with The New Day involving Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Miro talked about what it was like to be in the ring with so many Hall of Famers and take the Stunner from Steve Austin.

“It is what it is, it still got us a WrestleMania match with The New Day,” Miro said. “At that time we had a lot of problems internally within the group so there was a lot of fighting going on and I’m not proud of that by any means. It was so messed up that even practices, you know, you have to talk about the matches every now and then and you couldn’t even get all of us together. It was such a disaster and then the match day came and even before the match, we almost got in a fight within us. Right before we walked out, we almost got in a fight, the four of us.

“We went out there and had the match, we also had a bad attitude like why’s these Hall of Famers coming in and doing all these maneuvers on us. But at the end of the day, I love Steve Austin, I wanted to take the Stunner and I got to take it. The people loved it, we won whatever, then when the music hit and Shawn [came down] and everything, people loved it.

“I loved it, it was a great moment, I took my favorite bump which is the Stunner which I have seen so many times on TV before. Call me a mark, not for myself but for the business but when you grow up watching across the world and now you get to do it with the man, not with Kevin Owens, but with the actual man, of course, I’m going to do it. I took The Rock’s [Stunner] bump right through the ropes, best day ever.”

