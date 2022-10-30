Producers For 10/28 Episode Of 'WWE SmackDown' Revealed

Friday proved to be a busy day for WWE as the company taped consecutive episodes of "WWE SmackDown." The first of which was shot live for that day, while the other was taped for next week as the talent will be traveling to be in Saudi Arabia for WWE's Crown Jewel event.

In a new report by Fightful Select, the producers were revealed for the October 28th episode of the blue brand, although nobody was mentioned when it came to the opening tag team match as the Brawling Brutes faced Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa.

The other producers were as follows:

- Michael Hayes produced the Bloodline's in-ring promo

- Adam Pearce produced New Day vs. Maximum Male Models

- TJ Wilson produced Ronda Rousey vs. Emma

- Kenny Dykstra produced Hit Row & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Legado Del Fantasma

- Abyss produced Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross

- Jason Jordan produced Bray Wyatt in-ring promo

The show also had a dark match that saw Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi take on Lacey Evans and Xia Li which led to Dykstra pulling double duty as he produced that match as well. It was also noted that the two episodes WWE taped were finalized well ahead of the show, which is an improvement upon when the company would rip up scripts as late as the night itself during Vince McMahon's era.

"SmackDown" saw Emma make a surprise return to the company, but she was not hidden, and the situation wasn't kept a secret. The same can be said for Shinsuke Nakamura being the surprise partner for Hit Row.

Neither Sheamus or Drew McIntyre were in the building to be part of either show, and that is because it was Sheamus' wedding day, where McIntyre was a guest.