Emma Reacts To Her WWE Return

On the October 28 edition of "SmackDown," Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made her WWE return since her release in 2017. She had unsuccessfully answered Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the "SmackDown" Women's Title.

This evening Emma took to Instagram and reacted to last night's match.

"5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! I'm overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now... I've got some unfinished business to take care of! I'm home baby," wrote Emma.

Before last night's match, Emma's last WWE match was on the October 23, 2017 edition of "Raw," where she lost to Asuka. A day earlier, on October 22, she lost to Asuka at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.

Emma recently left Impact Wrestling after three years with the company. During her time there, she held the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

After her WWE release and before Impact Wrestling, Emma had a stint in Ring of Honor. She was part of the ROH Women of Honor Title 2018 tournament. A year later, Emma made her All Elite Wrestling debut at AEW All Out 2019. She was one of the participants in the Casino Battle Royale. The winner ended up being former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose.

As reported earlier, since Emma's return, WWE is now interested in bringing back "several" more former WWE Women's Superstars including Tegan Nox. Nox was released on November 18, 2021.