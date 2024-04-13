WWE Officially Announces Date Of Sheamus' Return To TV

After being sidelined for 238 days, Fight Night is back on.

An advertisement for the April 15 episode of "Raw" was aired Friday night on "WWE SmackDown" announcing several attractions for the upcoming show, including Sheamus' confirmed return to WWE programming. As of writing, Sheamus is confirmed for just a general return to television, and his return to in-ring action is currently unknown.

Sheamus has been absent from WWE television since August 2023, after he suffered a unspecified-but-severe shoulder injury during his match with the departing Edge, now known as AEW's Adam Copeland. Sheamus' absence saw the dissolution of the Brawling Brutes stable, as Ridge Holland is now involved in a retirement storyline on "NXT," and Butch — now known as Pete Dunne — is teaming with Tyler Bate as part of the "New Catch Republic." The April 8 episode of "Raw" saw a hype package for the Irish Superstar, where he claimed that the "time for fighting is now."

Sheamus has been a mainstay of WWE programming for over a decade. Since his debut in 2009, Sheamus has claimed a victory in the King of the Ring tournament and the Royal Rumble, was a former Money in the Bank holder, and is a multi-time world champion. Sheamus is most recently known for his enthusiastic vie for the Intercontinental Championship. With Sami Zayn's first title defense against Chad Gable also scheduled for the April 15 episode of "Raw," Sheamus may be re-entering the Intercontinental Championship conversation sooner than expected.

